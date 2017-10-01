Pokémon Playhouse Lets Young Children In On The Fun

The Pokémon Company International has released Pokémon Playhouse, an official app packed with fun activities that have been designed for younger Pokémon fans.

This free app, which does not collect any personal information and has no in-app purchases, will let children interact with cute Pokémon as they explore locations such as a tower, lounge, and outdoor playground – with activities like taking care of Pokémon in Pokémon Grooming, or identifying Pokémon in the night sky in Search the Stars.

Children can watch Pokémon at play in new picture stories in the Playroom, where they can listen to a story and see the adorable Pokémon go on exciting new adventures. And, when they start playing, they will be given a Pokémon Egg to look after. As they explore the Pokémon Playhouse and complete activities, the Pokémon Egg will begin to hatch, and, eventually, will reveal a new Pokémon!

“The Pokémon brand truly is a property for all ages, and the ability to complete activities with cute new expression of recognizable Pokémon in Pokémon Playhouse offers our youngest fans the opportunity to explore the world of Pokémon in an environment made just for them,” enthused The Pokémon Company International senior director of consumer marketing, J.C. Smith.

“As the popularity of the Pokémon brand continues to grow, we’re thrilled to launch the first-ever Pokémon preschool expression with Pokémon Playhouse, offering parents an age-appropriate and entertaining experience for the littlest Trainers in their family.”

Pokémon Playhouse is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and on Google Play for Android devices as a free download without in-app purchases.

Pokémon Playhouse Trailer

Pokémon Playhouse Screenshots